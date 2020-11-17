Breaking: Milwaukee Bucks Finalizing Blockbuster NBA Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly finalizing a trade that will give Giannis Antetokounmpo another star to play with.

According to a report by Shams Charania, the Bucks are trading for New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday.

The 30-year-old point guard is viewed by many as one of the most-underrated players in the NBA. Holiday was an All-Star in 2013 and is seen as one of the top defensive guards in the league, if not the best.

Milwaukee is reportedly sending Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and draft compensation to New Orleans in exchange for Holiday.

The Bucks are coming off a disappointing second round playoff loss to the Miami Heat. Giannis is entering the final year of his contract, but he’s eligible to sign a super-max deal with the Bucks this offseason.

Clearly, Milwaukee is making a big push to upgrade its roster with the hopes of getting Giannis to commit longterm. While Giannis might not sign the supermax this offseason, a deep playoff run – and perhaps a championship – could lure him into staying.

Adding Holiday to an already talented roster is a move that could help make that happen. The trade is expected to be finalized soon, per reports.