NBA World Reacts To A Wild Bucks-Suns Game 5 Finish

The Phoenix Suns looked like they might run away with Game 5 of the NBA Finals in the first quarter. The Milwaukee Bucks dominated the second and third quarters. We ended up with an absolutely classic finish, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and company picking up the first road win of the series to go up three games to two.

The Suns trailed 102-90 entering the fourth quarter, after the Bucks dictated the middle portion of the game. Their dynamic backcourt chipped away at things, led by Devin Booker, who exploded for 40 points tonight. Booker scored five straight points as we got under two minutes left in the game, followed by a big layup by Chris Paul to cut things to 120-119.

From there, the Bucks got back to work. After a miss by Holiday, he made up for it in a huge way, with an incredible steal of Booker followed by a perfect alley-oop pass to a soaring Giannis to push the lead to 122-119.

Giannis was fouled on the play by Paul, and as the Suns fans led their raucous countdown to try and get in his head, he missed the and-one attempt. Badly. So badly, that it ricocheted straight back at him at the foul line, and with his Inspector Gadget-like arms, he tipped it back to Khris Middleton, who was fouled.

Middleton hit one of two from the stripe, pushing his total for the game to 29 points and securing the game. There were times that tonight’s game looked like it might be a runaway, but instead we got an instant classic.

The Milwaukee Bucks have had their backs all the way against the wall a number of times in these playoffs. Now, they’re just one win away from capturing their second-ever championship, and first since 1971. If they get it, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s legacy launches to another tier as well.

Game 6 in Milwaukee is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.