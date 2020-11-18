Bucks Monday Night Trade Is Reportedly Now In Jeopardy

The Milwaukee Bucks made two notable trades on Monday evening. According to a Wednesday night report, one of them is now in peril.

Milwaukee traded for point guard Jrue Holiday on Monday night. That trade appears to be locked in.

However, the Bucks also did a sign-and-trade for Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic. Here were the details of that trade, per ESPN:

After executing the Holiday trade late Monday, the Bucks and Kings reached agreement in principle on a sign-and-trade that’ll bring Bogdanovic and Justin James to the Bucks, sources said. The Kings acquire versatile forward Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova.

While not as big of a move as the Holiday trade, this was still a significant addition for Milwaukee. Unfortunately for the Bucks, it appears to be in jeopardy now.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported on Wednesday night that the deal might not go through.

According to the report, Boganovic has yet to sign off on the trade. Since it’s a sign-and-trade, that is pretty important.

More to come at @TheAthleticNBA, but an update here on the Bucks-Kings Bogdan Bogdanovic situation. pic.twitter.com/mN2GOaLoKJ — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) November 18, 2020

It’s been a pretty wild week in the NBA so far and it only appears to be getting crazier.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to begin later this evening. We could have even more player movement then.