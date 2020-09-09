Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Take On Giannis’ Future

On Tuesday night, the Miami Heat eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks from the playoffs in just five games.

Milwaukee entered the NBA’s bubble as one of the three favorites to win the NBA title. Unfortunately, the Bucks fell behind in the series early and things only got worse when reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a nasty ankle injury.

He was forced out of Game 4 and missed Game 5, which led to the Bucks’ swift exit from the playoffs. Following the series loss, Charles Barkley made a plea to Giannis.

He hopes the star player takes page out of Dirk Nowitzki’s book and stays with one organization.

“I hope he doesn’t become a chump and just jump to another organization. I hope he signs the max deal and says, ‘I’m gonna win in Milwaukee. I could join a super team and win, but I want to have my own legacy and identity,'” Barkley said.

Charles Barkley on Giannis: “I hope he doesn’t become a chump and just jump to another organization. I hope he signs the max deal and says, ‘I’m gonna win in Milwaukee. I could join a super team and win, but I want to have my own legacy and identity.’ “ pic.twitter.com/1f9HODNgEL — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) September 9, 2020

Dirk went on to win a championship with the Dallas Mavericks in a shocking upset over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Giannis is set to become a free agent following the 2020-21 NBA season. Some analysts have suggested the Bucks should trade Giannis before then, to guarantee some return on the team’s investment.

However, the Greek Freak made it clear he’s not leaving early. “It’s not happening. That’s not happening…Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it,” he said on Tuesday night.

It sounds like Giannis isn’t going anywhere.