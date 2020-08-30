Charles Barkley Made Embarrassing Mistake On TNT Last Night

Sometimes you have to wonder if Charles Barkley just gets tongue-tied really easily, or if he’s just trolling us.

On Saturday’s edition of NBA On TNT, Barkley previewed the upcoming Bucks-Heat series. But when he started listing off some specific Milwaukee Bucks players, things got a little silly.

“It’s gonna come down to Khris Middleton and Eric Randolph,” Barkley said before realizing his mistake. He meant to say “Eric Bledsoe,” but kept on flubbing the name, much to the laugher of his co-hosts.

Barkley ended up going 0-for-2 as he attempted to change the name from “Eric Randolph” to “Eric Rudolph.” It didn’t work. Eric Randolph isn’t anyone we’ve ever heard of, and Eric Rudolph was the 1996 Olympic Park Bomber.

“It’s gonna come down to Khris Middleton and Eric Randolph.” Chuck couldn’t get Eric Bledsoe’s name right 😭 pic.twitter.com/Hh2eF8f8YL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2020

It’s been a pretty wild couple of weeks for Charles Barkley since the NBA Restart began. Sometimes he’s been on the right side of a hot take, but he’s mostly been the same Barkley we’ve come to know and giggle at.

As for Eric Bledsoe, he has been having an okay playoffs so far. The Milwaukee point guard has averaged over 11 points and 6 assists per game against the Orlando Magic.

But over the last two games, he’s gone just 6-of-18 on the field goals.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the best team in the East this year. But they’ll need everyone on point if they want to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.