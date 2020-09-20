Charles Barkley Makes His Preference For Giannis Extremely Clear

The Milwaukee Bucks’ disappointing second round loss to the Miami Heat has led to a lot of speculation about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future.

The NBA MVP is under contract for one more season and many are wondering if he’ll leave for Miami or Dallas (or, gasp, Golden State) when he gets the opportunity.

Charles Barkley hates the speculation. He’s not a fan of the constant pressure placed on young NBA stars to either win a title or leave and find a team to win one with.

The former NBA star turned TNT analyst made his preference for Giannis extremely clear on Friday night.

“Giannis is 25. Can you imagine if Michael Jordan had left the Bulls at 25? He didn’t win his first championship until he was 28,” Barkley said. “He’s 25 years old…I don’t want him to go and cheat and join other guys and win it.”

That’s very well said.

Giannis can obviously do whatever he wants, but the Milwaukee Bucks star shouldn’t be pressured out of a situation that he likes. If Giannis likes it in Milwaukee and believes he has a chance to win there (either now or in the future), he should stay put.

The Bucks star seems to be excited for next season, too.

“Thank you Milwaukee for all the love and support you showed my teammates and I this season. You guys are the best fans in the league. I can’t wait for next season!” he wrote.