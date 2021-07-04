Charles Barkley Releases His Official NBA Finals Prediction

Charles Barkley has been riding with the Milwaukee Bucks all postseason. No reason he should change that now that the team is in the NBA Finals.

Barkley first said the Bucks would be coming out of the Eastern Conference early last month, before the team knocked off the Brooklyn Nets in seven games and took down the Atlanta Hawks in six to reach the franchise’s first NBA Finals in nearly 50 years.

Last night, after the Bucks eliminated Atlanta to set up a date with the Phoenix Suns, Barkley officially picked Milwaukee to be his NBA champion.

We can’t help but wonder how Suns fans may feel, considering Barkley was a superstar in the desert from 1992-96 and led the team to its last NBA Finals appearance in 1993, the year he won league MVP.

.@SHAQ wasn’t ready for this Chuck Finals guarantee 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/Qrd16XGDV7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 4, 2021

If you’re scoring at home, Barkley gets docked points for his prediction that the Portland Trail Blazers would reach last year’s Finals, but Sir Charles did correctly pick the Toronto Raptors to knock off the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

We’ll see how his Milwaukee choice fares in 2021. A lot will likely ride on the health of Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is working his way back from a hyperextended knee suffered in Game 4 against the Hawks.

Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals is set for Tuesday night.