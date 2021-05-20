Charles Barkley Predicts Who’s Winning Eastern Conference

The pick is in. Charles Barkley is taking the Milwaukee Bucks – not the star-studded Brooklyn Nets or Joel Embiid-led Philadelphia 76ers – to win the Eastern Conference this postseason.

The Nets are the obvious favorite to win not only the Eastern Conference, but entire NBA Championship. Any team led by Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving is going to be a juggernaut. But there’s still serious concerns surrounding Brooklyn.

The Nets’ chemistry isn’t as strong as teams like the Bucks or Sixers. And talent alone can’t carry a team to the championship. There’s also something to say about the expectations the Nets are facing. Such expectations could prove too daunting for a player like Harden, who has yet to win a title and has shrunk under pressure in past postseasons.

Barkley is rolling with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to escape the Eastern Conference and advance to the NBA Finals.

“The Milwaukee Bucks are coming out of the East, guaranteed,” Barkley shouted during ESPN’s Get Up! on Thursday. “The additions of Jrue Holiday and PJ Tucker. I think Giannis has had the quietest MVP year we’ve seen from a player in a long time. Listen, his numbers are the same numbers he’s had the last few years. … Giannis has been great all year. … I think Milwaukee is coming out of the East.”

Per usual, Stephen A. Smith is in disagreement. While Antetokounmpo has been spectacular this season, he’s historically struggled in the postseason. Not to mention, the Nets have too much star power for teams like the Bucks to overcome.

Take a look.

Charles Barkley calls the Brooklyn Nets "championship or bust." That being said … "The Milwaukee Bucks are coming out of the East GUARANTEED!" 😳 pic.twitter.com/AOoVu2UYFC — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 20, 2021

Charles Barkley has had some pretty crazy takes these past few years. This isn’t too far fetched, but it’s tough betting against Brooklyn to make its way to the title.