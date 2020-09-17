1 Chris Paul Trade Rumor Is Reportedly ‘Highly Unlikely

Are the Milwaukee Bucks going to make a big move for Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star point guard Chris Paul this offseason?

That’s been the rumor since Oklahoma City and Billy Donovan decided to part ways following the playoffs. Many believe that the Thunder will commit to a full rebuild and attempt to trade the aging point guard.

Milwaukee, following its second round loss to Miami, has been mentioned as an ideal landing spot for Paul. However, it doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday that it’s “highly unlikely” the Bucks make a big move for Paul this offseason. The reported cited his massive contract and his personality possibly not meshing with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Of course, things could change.

Giannis reportedly met with Bucks ownership last week. While some details are starting to emerge from that meeting, we don’t know what exactly Giannis asked for.

If Giannis wants the Bucks to pursue a trade for Paul, they probably will.

Milwaukee needs to do something this offseason. The Bucks lack of a secondary playmaker was very evident in the second round loss to the Heat.

If Giannis and Co. are going to make a big NBA Finals run in 2021, they’ll need to develop or acquire that piece.