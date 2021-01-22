Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Take On Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have been really good the last couple of years, but not quite able to get over the hump and become great.

Unfortunately for the Bucks, Colin Cowherd doesn’t seem to think that will change this season. Cowherd dropped a pretty strong assessment of the Bucks on Twitter tonight after the team’s 113-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Watched [Kevin Durant] hit key shots to beat Milwaukee a couple nights ago. Watched [LeBron James] hit key shots to beat ’em tonight. Bucks remain very good but not special,” Cowherd wrote.

The Durant mention from Cowherd is referencing the Brooklyn Nets’ 125-123 win over the Bucks earlier this week. Durant scored 30 points and hit multiple big shots down the stretch.

Tonight, LeBron James scored 34 points and dished out eight assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (23 points) knocked down 7-of-10 three-pointers and the Lakers were 19-of-37 from deep as a team.

The Bucs are 9-6 on the young season and in third place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll be at or near the top of the East all year long.

But remember, this is a team that has earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs each of the last two seasons but has come up short of the NBA Finals both times. The Bucks want to prove they are elite, and thus far, they have not done so.