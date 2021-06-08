Colin Cowherd Isn’t Impressed With 1 Player In Bucks-Nets Game Tonight

If the Milwaukee Bucks were ever going to have a chance of taking down the juggernaut Brooklyn Nets, it’d be because Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated and Khris Middleton played like the star No. 2 he’s portrayed to be. Antetokounmpo has held up his end of the bargain. Middleton hasn’t.

The Bucks’ No. 2 option has disappeared in this Nets-Bucks series thus far. He scored just 13 points in a Game 1 Brooklyn win. 18 minutes into Game 2, he has yet to score at all. That’s right, not a single point.

Middleton has disappeared in the midst of the NBA’s biggest stars. Antetokounmpo is unquestionably a superstar. So are Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Middleton looks lost in the midst of the three.

Colin Cowherd blasted the Bucks’ No. 2 option in the midst of Monday night’s Game 2. He questioned Middleton’s ‘star’ status, calling him “very average.”

Khris Middleton looks very average when you put him in a series w truly great players. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 8, 2021

He’s not wrong. The Milwaukee Bucks had full confidence that Khris Middleton would finally show up in the postseason. There’s little faith left.

Most believed the Bucks would go toe-to-toe with the Brooklyn Nets in this best-of-seven series. Any team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to have a chance. But he can only do so much.

Milwaukee has to seriously consider if it wants to move forward with Middleton as its No. 2 option. In the midst of an NBA made up of super-teams, an Antetokounmpo-Middleton duo isn’t all too intimidating, particularly because of the latter player.

Luckily for the Bucks, the series isn’t over. It’s looking like they’re going to fall into a 0-2 hole, but they’ll return to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4. A home crowd could be the boost the Bucks are desperately seeking.