Colin Cowherd Predicts What Klay Thompson’s Injury Means For Giannis

Giannis is inside of the NBA bubble.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after shooting a basket against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 29, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Colin Cowherd thinks Klay Thompson’s latest season-ending injury could have a direct impact on the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Thompson missed all of the 2019-20 season with a torn ACL, and last night, the sharpshooting guard suffered an Achilles injury during a workout. As a result, he’s out all of 2020-21 as well.

On “The Herd” this afternoon, Cowherd stated that he thinks Klay’s injury officially signals the end of the Warriors dynasty. He also thinks it eliminated Golden State as a potential destination for Giannis, either via trade or in free agency.

In Cowherd’s eyes, the two-time MVP has two options right now: sign the supermax with Milwaukee or bolt for one other Eastern Conference team.

“If you were Giannis today, you’d do two things. You’d stay in Milwaukee and get the max money, which is very viable, or you’d go play in Miami,” Cowherd said. “Miami is way more attractive than California.”

It remains to be seen whether Klay getting hurt will officially end any chance of Giannis coming to the bay area.

In the meantime, it definitely seems like the Warriors don’t have a chance to recapture their magic atop the Western Conference.


