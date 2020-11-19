Colin Cowherd Predicts What Klay Thompson’s Injury Means For Giannis

Colin Cowherd thinks Klay Thompson’s latest season-ending injury could have a direct impact on the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Thompson missed all of the 2019-20 season with a torn ACL, and last night, the sharpshooting guard suffered an Achilles injury during a workout. As a result, he’s out all of 2020-21 as well.

On “The Herd” this afternoon, Cowherd stated that he thinks Klay’s injury officially signals the end of the Warriors dynasty. He also thinks it eliminated Golden State as a potential destination for Giannis, either via trade or in free agency.

In Cowherd’s eyes, the two-time MVP has two options right now: sign the supermax with Milwaukee or bolt for one other Eastern Conference team.

“If you were Giannis today, you’d do two things. You’d stay in Milwaukee and get the max money, which is very viable, or you’d go play in Miami,” Cowherd said. “Miami is way more attractive than California.”

What's next for the Warriors?@ColinCowherd reacts to report of Klay Thompson suffering season-ending injury: pic.twitter.com/em0U47AXKk — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 19, 2020

It remains to be seen whether Klay getting hurt will officially end any chance of Giannis coming to the bay area.

In the meantime, it definitely seems like the Warriors don’t have a chance to recapture their magic atop the Western Conference.