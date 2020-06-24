When the NBA season resumes next month in Orlando, there will be plenty of players feeling pressure to perform well in the playoffs. On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd revealed which star is under the most pressure this summer.

Many fans would assume that LeBron James would be at the top of this list. Everyone expects NBA Finals appearances each year from the future Hall of Famer. However, the current list from Cowherd has James ranked eighth.

It might surprise the majority of the basketball community, but Cowherd believes Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks is facing the most pressure when the postseason begins in Orlando.

“This is my theory. He’s an All-Star in the Eastern Conference and Milwaukee is a smaller, non free agent market. If Khris doesn’t deliver, Giannis will wake up in the morning and look at Golden State and all the big dogs. I think Khris needs to have a very good postseason. I’m not asking for 30.0 points per game, but I’m thinking he needs to have 23.5 points every night,” Cowherd said.

8. LeBron James

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo

1. @ColinCowherd lists the NBA players under the most pressure in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/otiPEm1fZX — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 24, 2020

Middleton recently signed a five-year deal with Milwaukee worth $178 million.

The Bucks know very well that they need to win a title to ensure that Giannis Antetokounmpo stays with the franchise for the long haul. In order to reach that goal, Middleton will have to play at an All-Star level.

If the Bucks don’t reach the NBA Finals and Middleton underperforms, the franchise’s run with the ‘Greek Freak’ could end when he becomes a free agent.