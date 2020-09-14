Details Emerge From Giannis’ Meeting With Bucks’ Ownership

Last week, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with Milwaukee Bucks’ ownership to discuss his future plans. On Monday, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski provided the behind-the-scenes details as to what was discussed during the meeting.

It’s going to be a stressful off-season for Milwaukee Bucks fans. Giannis made some mysterious social media decisions, unfollowing most of his previous follows, including all of his Bucks’ teammates. The changes came on the same day Giannis met with Bucks’ ownership.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski offered the details of Giannis’ meeting on Monday afternoon. Milwaukee fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Giannis and the Bucks discussed how the season went and how ownership can improve the roster for next year. The two parties plan to have another meeting when Giannis returns from vacation.

ESPN Sources: MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's 3-hour lunch with Bucks co-owner/governor Marc Lasry on Friday covered the season, how Bucks can improve roster, Lasry confirming willingness to spend into luxury tax and agreement they’ll talk again after Giannis returns from a vacation. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 14, 2020

For now, it looks like Giannis Antetokounmpo will remain committed to the Bucks’ organization. Which makes sense considering he’s on contract with Milwaukee for another year.

The Bucks need to find Giannis another star player to play with though if the organization wants to keep its superstar on contract for years to come. Thunder guard Chris Paul could be a trade candidate. Pairing the veteran point guard up with Giannis could be one of the more deadlier duos in the NFL.

We’ll likely learn new information regarding the Bucks’ roster plans in coming weeks once Giannis meets with the organization again.