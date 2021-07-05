Details Emerge On Giannis’ Status For The NBA Finals

As the Milwaukee Bucks get set for Game 1 of the NBA Finals tomorrow night, they’re still awaiting word on the status of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee won the final two games of the Eastern Conference Finals without Giannis, who suffered an ugly-looking hyperextension of his left knee in Game 4 of that series. All indications are the two-time MVP is pushing to get back on the court soon.

According to NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg, Giannis is working out a private gym in Phoenix and is taking steps toward getting back into the lineup.

“He is working out right now for what I have been told is an army of observers,” Greenberg said Monday. “Everyone from the team’s medical staff, to people in Giannis’ camp, to members of the coaching staff and front office and other people who are observing how Giannis is performing with that knee.

“From what I’ve been told, Giannis has made significant progress since the initial injury.”

“Giannis is going to fight tooth and nail to be in the lineup.” @JaredSGreenberg provides an update on Giannis ahead of the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/ptrl4OHA8M — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 5, 2021

Before getting injured, Giannis was averaging 26.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists against the Hawks in the ECF. He produced 31.9 points per game, a career playoff best, in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Brooklyn Nets.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will take place tomorrow night at 9 p.m. ET. ABC will broadcast the action.

We’ll see if Giannis is available.