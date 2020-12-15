Details Emerging From Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Contract Extension

Milwaukee basketball fans are celebrating. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has elected to sign a five-year supermax contract with the Bucks.

After months of speculation and concern about eventually losing the Greek Freak to a bigger market, Bucks fans can rejoice in the fact they’ll have the two-time reigning MVP under contract at least through 2025.

Giannis’ five-year supermax deal is worth $228.2 million in total, per reports. The contract kicks in for the 2021-22 season.

There is an opt-out clause built in following the 2024-25 season.

Sources: Deal includes opt-out clause in 2025. https://t.co/sJEkq1J1RY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2020

The Bucks have been the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference each of the last two seasons, only to falter in the playoffs. They’re expected to be one of the favorites in the conference again this year.

Now, with the pressure of signing Giannis out of the way, Milwaukee can focus on getting over the proverbial hump.

They officially will have at least the next five seasons to win a title with the Greek Freak as their leading man.