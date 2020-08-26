Donovan Mitchell Reacts To The Bucks Boycotting Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks sent shockwaves this afternoon when they elected to boycott Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic.

The team came to the decision following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Wisconsin on Sunday. The 29-year-old Blake is currently hospitalized and paralyzed from the waist down.

Several NBA players spoke out about the situation on Monday, with the Toronto Raptors admitting they were considering boycotting Game 1 of their Eastern Conference second round series against the Boston Celtics. The Bucks have become the first team to follow through, sitting out this afternoon against the Orlando Magic.

Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell voiced his support for the Bucks organization on Twitter minutes after their decision became final.

“WE DEMAND CHANGE! SALUTE @Bucks,” Mitchell wrote.

There are other playoff games scheduled today in Orlando. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET with the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. ET.

We’ll see if those games go on, or if every team today chooses to take a stand.