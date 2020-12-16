ESPN Analyst Getting Crushed For Response To Giannis Question

Now that Giannis Antetokounmpo is back with the Milwaukee Bucks on a supermax deal, only one question remains for him: Can he win an NBA title?

Unfortunately, one ESPN analyst’s response to that question about Giannis rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN analyst Jay Williams was asked whether Giannis can win a title.

Williams initially said that the LA Lakers would continue to dominate. But his reasoning has people either laughing or fuming. He mentioned Lakers backup shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker as a reason the Lakers could be better this year.

“It’s hard for me to say that… considering how loaded the Lakers are,” Williams said. “I don’t know if you’ve been watching Talen Horton-Tucker over the last couple of days, but he continues to show the depth that the Lakers have…”

Giannis fans and general NBA fans didn’t need to hear much more.

Jay williams really said it’s hard to say if the bucks will win a title because Talen Horton-Tucker put up 31 in an exhibition game for LA lmao https://t.co/IkDtEkDF0w — Andrew Contrucci (@AndrewContrucci) December 15, 2020

Talen Horton-Tucker spent most of his rookie season with the Lakers’ G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. He appeared in just six games for the Lakers in the regular season and twice in their postseason title run.

Horton-Tucker earned his ring, but was largely an afterthought in terms of contributors to LA this past year.

Needless to say, fans are not impressed by Jay Williams for this take.

jay williams should lose his job for this take, thats how bad this is, dude said talen hortin tucker is the reason the lakers are better than the bucks https://t.co/LxghDdE4IH — John Gehringer (@Jdgehringer) December 15, 2020

I can’t believe Jay Williams brought up THT when asked about Giannis extension 🤣🤣 — Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) December 15, 2020

Talen Horton-Tucker may have a bright NBA future ahead of him. But the idea that he could be mentioned in the same sentence as Giannis now borders on insanity.