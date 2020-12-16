The Spun

ESPN Analyst Getting Crushed For Response To Giannis Question

Giannis is inside of the NBA bubble.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after shooting a basket against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 29, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Now that Giannis Antetokounmpo is back with the Milwaukee Bucks on a supermax deal, only one question remains for him: Can he win an NBA title?

Unfortunately, one ESPN analyst’s response to that question about Giannis rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN analyst Jay Williams was asked whether Giannis can win a title.

Williams initially said that the LA Lakers would continue to dominate. But his reasoning has people either laughing or fuming. He mentioned Lakers backup shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker as a reason the Lakers could be better this year.

“It’s hard for me to say that… considering how loaded the Lakers are,” Williams said. “I don’t know if you’ve been watching Talen Horton-Tucker over the last couple of days, but he continues to show the depth that the Lakers have…”

Giannis fans and general NBA fans didn’t need to hear much more.

Talen Horton-Tucker spent most of his rookie season with the Lakers’ G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. He appeared in just six games for the Lakers in the regular season and twice in their postseason title run.

Horton-Tucker earned his ring, but was largely an afterthought in terms of contributors to LA this past year.

Needless to say, fans are not impressed by Jay Williams for this take.

Talen Horton-Tucker may have a bright NBA future ahead of him. But the idea that he could be mentioned in the same sentence as Giannis now borders on insanity.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.