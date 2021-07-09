The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Bucks After Latest Loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on the court in the Finals.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 08: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Two of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 08, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a rough start in the NBA Finals, dropping the first two contests in their seven-game series with the Phoenix Suns. Following the Game 2 loss, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins made some harsh comments about the Bucks.

During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, Perkins called the Bucks the dumbest team in the NBA Finals history.

“Let’s not overcomplicate this and make this simple,” Perkins said. “The Milwaukee Bucks have the dumbest team in Finals history, and the Phoenix Suns have the youngest team with the highest IQ in NBA history.”

Perkins pointed out that Phoenix is going through its set plays during the Finals, whereas Milwaukee is basically playing a reckless style of basketball.

“This is dumb, random, play freely, have fun basketball. This is the NBA Finals.”

This isn’t the first time that an NBA analyst called the Bucks a dumb basketball team. During the second round of the playoffs, Charles Barkley made similar comments about Mike Budenholzer’s squad.

“I think the Milwaukee Bucks are going to win the world championship. I really do,” Barkley said during the Bucks-Nets series. “But they got to be the dumbest team. Between stupid fouls and bad shots, not taking advantage of mismatches.”

If the Bucks are going to have any chance at winning this year’s Finals, they’ll need to win Game 3.

Tipoff for Game 3 of the Finals is at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.