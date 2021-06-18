ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks did what they had to do on Thursday night, forcing a Game 7 against the Brooklyn Nets. Both stars showed up for the Bucks, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined for 68 points.

One thing that stood out from Game 6 was that Antetokounmpo was in attack mode. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins pointed that out during this Friday’s episode of Get Up, saying “I thought Giannis did a great job of attacking downhill and not settling for jumpers.”

Although he threw the ‘Greek Freak’ a few compliments this Friday, Perkins also made a controversial comment about the two-time MVP.

Perkins believes Antetokounmpo had a great performance in Game 6 because he allowed his co-star, Middleton, to be the go-to scorer against the Nets.

“Giannis didn’t settle and he flourished well in his role, which is a Robin, and let Khris Middleton be the Batman,” Perkins said. “It just took a lot of pressure off him.”

— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 18, 2021

Middleton was definitely the best player on the floor in Game 6, finishing with 38 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. However, we can’t stress enough how valuable Antetokounmpo was on Thursday night.

When the Nets cut the Bucks lead to single digits in the fourth quarter, it was Antetokounmpo who showed some urgency and attacked the basket.

If the Bucks get similar performances from Antetokounmpo and Middleton in Game 7, they might just punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.