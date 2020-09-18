ESPN Insider Announces NBA’s MVP For 2019-20 Season

With the NBA playoffs nearing an end, the league has finally announced who’s the MVP of the 2019-20 regular season. The three finalists were Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and LeBron James.

Antetokounmpo actually improved since his MVP campaign in 2019, as he averaged 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Harden, meanwhile, led the league in scoring with 34.3 points per game. That’s an impressive stat line for the All-Star guard, especially since he had to share the workload with Russell Westbrook this season.

Last but not least, there’s the four-time MVP in James. Not only did he average 25.3 points per game for the Lakers this season, he led the league in assists. However, it wasn’t enough for him to claim the most prestigious individual award in the game.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowksi, the MVP award will be going to Antetokounmpo. That makes it back-to-back MVP awards for the ‘Greek Freak.’

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has won his second consecutive MVP award, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2020

Giannis is the first player to win back-to-back MVPs since Steph Curry, who won the award during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

At 25 years old, Antetokounmpo could continue to stack MVP awards. It might sound crazy, but he might not have reached his ceiling just yet. There’s still room for him to grow as a scorer.

Since he also won the Defensive Player of the Year award this year, Antetokounmpo joins Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan as the only players to win the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season.