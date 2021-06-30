On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks learned that the Atlanta Hawks would be without their best player: point guard Trae Young.

Young suffered an ankle injury after stepping on the foot of an official during Game 3 over the weekend. After dealing with a bone bruise, he was unable to suit up in Game 4, giving the Bucks a sizable advantage.

However, the Hawks came out firing and took a 13-point lead into halftime. Then things got even worse for the Bucks as star big man Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a scary-looking injury.

Antetokounmpo went up for a rebound and landed awkwardly, hyperextending his left knee. Later in the third quarter, Milwaukee announced Giannis would not return due to a “left knee hyperextension.”

After the game was over, ESPN’s Malika Andrews reported that Giannis is expected to undergo further imaging on his injured knee on Wednesday.

With Giannis off the floor, the Hawks blew the game wide open and cruised to a 110-88 victory over the heavily-favored Bucks. The series is now tied 2-2, but serious questions remain for both teams.

Arguably the two best players from both teams are now battling injuries. It’s unclear if either Trae Young or Giannis Antetokounmpo will be able to suit up for Game 5.

The two teams face off in Game 5 on Thursday night. Tip off is set for 8:30 p.m. on TNT.