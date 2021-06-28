Everyone’s Had Same Reaction To The Bucks’ Uniforms Tonight

The 2021 NBA playoffs have featured some interesting uniform choices by teams. The Milwaukee Bucks are wearing a curious alternate look tonight.

Milwaukee is wearing its “City Edition” uniforms in Game 3 against Atlanta. These jerseys, which debuted this season, feature a combination of multiple shades of blue.

They look nothing like the Bucks’ traditional uniforms, which are green and white, the team’s primary colors. According to a press release at the time they were unveiled, the blue jerseys “represent the three rivers that run through Milwaukee, as well as the depths of Lake Michigan, with the city’s reputation as ‘the gathering place by the water’ serving as the key inspiration.”

That’s all well and good, but the jerseys don’t feel like they belong to the Bucks at all. In fact, if you’re turning the game on, it might take you a minute or two to even realize who is playing.

Needless to say, the uniforms aren’t going over well on Twitter.

I’m rooting for the Hawks tonight just because of these Bucks uniforms. pic.twitter.com/AbI1yQGW0a — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) June 28, 2021

Oh, Milwaukee is wearing the bad uniforms tonight. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) June 28, 2021

Bucks uniforms are hideous… Hawks by 100 pic.twitter.com/mL6GOlEW4c — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) June 28, 2021

I hate this jersey matchup, it feels like the Pro Bowl — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 28, 2021

I assumed Twitter was being dramatic and overreacting about the Bucks’ uniforms, because that’s what Twitter does. Gotta say, not the case tonight! These things are butt. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) June 28, 2021

My wife walked in the room, “ I thought the Mavericks were eliminated . “ 😂😂😂😂😂Bucks/uniforms. — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) June 28, 2021

Just turned on the Bucks game. Why are they wearing Mavericks jerseys — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) June 28, 2021

The Bucks cannot be taken seriously in these uniforms — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) June 28, 2021

That's what happens when the Bucks show up in some Seton Hall-ass uniforms. — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) June 28, 2021

To be honest, we don’t hate the jerseys themselves. They just don’t look like they belong on the Bucks because blue is not part of the team’s usual color scheme.

Overall though, we’re not huge fans of what teams have been doing outfit-wise in this postseason. All of the alternate uniforms and home teams wearing dark jerseys just doesn’t seem right.