The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Had Same Reaction To The Bucks’ Uniforms Tonight

Giannis in Game 2 against the Miami Heat.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 31: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks holds his eyes during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at the Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 31, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The 2021 NBA playoffs have featured some interesting uniform choices by teams. The Milwaukee Bucks are wearing a curious alternate look tonight.

Milwaukee is wearing its “City Edition” uniforms in Game 3 against Atlanta. These jerseys, which debuted this season, feature a combination of multiple shades of blue.

They look nothing like the Bucks’ traditional uniforms, which are green and white, the team’s primary colors. According to a press release at the time they were unveiled, the blue jerseys “represent the three rivers that run through Milwaukee, as well as the depths of Lake Michigan, with the city’s reputation as ‘the gathering place by the water’ serving as the key inspiration.”

That’s all well and good, but the jerseys don’t feel like they belong to the Bucks at all. In fact, if you’re turning the game on, it might take you a minute or two to even realize who is playing.

Needless to say, the uniforms aren’t going over well on Twitter.

To be honest, we don’t hate the jerseys themselves. They just don’t look like they belong on the Bucks because blue is not part of the team’s usual color scheme.

Overall though, we’re not huge fans of what teams have been doing outfit-wise in this postseason. All of the alternate uniforms and home teams wearing dark jerseys just doesn’t seem right.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.