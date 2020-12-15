Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Giannis’ Brother, Kostas

After his brother Giannis signed a supermax contract with the Milwaukee Bucks today, many people think Kostas Antetokounmpo’s time in LA is up.

The Lakers recently re-signed the 23-year-old forward to a two-way contract. He spent last season with the franchise on a two-way deal, splitting his time between the G League and Los Angeles.

In five games with the Lakers, Kostas scored seven points and grabbed three rebounds. His biggest contribution was probably contributing to rumors that Los Angeles would eventually acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo via trade or free agency.

Now that that seems out of the question, there’s been plenty of jokes made that the Lakers have no use for Kostas anymore and will be cutting him shortly.

Jeannie Buss looking at Kostas and his 1.5 ppg right now. pic.twitter.com/0aDoL9616g — 🎄 America is musty🎄 (@DragonflyJonez) December 15, 2020

Time to cut Kostas. — Ahmed🇸🇴/Official A&R for OVO Records (@big_business_) December 15, 2020

Damn.. kostas about to be waived — Derrick (@Drtzed) December 15, 2020

Twitter is a ruthless place to have Kostas trending 😂 — Justin. (@JDanso18) December 15, 2020

Poor Kostas. The kid is just trying to make a living in the NBA and live out his dream.

It wouldn’t surprise us to see him released sooner rather than later though. The NBA is a cold world, and business is business.

Hey, at least if he does get cut, Kostas got a championship ring out of his time with the Lakers. That is one area where he has his older brother beat.