Fans Are Furious With Grayson Allen After Alex Caruso Injury News

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen was ejected on Friday night due to a hard foul. Unfortunately, that dangerous play resulted in an injury for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the latest medical results for Caruso showed a fractured right wrist. He’ll likely need surgery, but a final decision hasn’t been made.

This is a really tough break for Caruso, who thought he avoided a major injury on Friday night.

“Dude just grabbed me out of the air,” Caruso said in his postgame press conference, via Jamal Collier of ESPN. “It’s kind of bulls—. I don’t know what else you can do about it. I’m just glad that I didn’t have any major scary injuries right away.”

Of course, NBA fans are very frustrated with Allen right now. They believe he should be disciplined for his Flagrant 2 foul.

Here are some reactions from the NBA world:

Ban Grayson Allen from the whole association https://t.co/fROhkZz0DS — vinny (@vinnyproper) January 22, 2022

Grayson Allen should be suspended the rest of the season. https://t.co/3z71UMvo8c — JP (@jjgarrey1995) January 22, 2022

Suspend Grayson Allen https://t.co/q1Q7KbXcJC — The Monday Morning Quarterblack (@TheMMQBL) January 22, 2022

All my Homies hate Grayson Allen man https://t.co/c2WziIrpFt — HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) January 22, 2022

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan made it clear that he wants the NBA to look into Allen’s dangerous play.

“He has a history of this,” Donovan told reporters. “That to me was really — it was really dangerous. I hope the league takes a hard look at something like that because that could have really, really seriously hurt him.”

The NBA will most likely release a statement on Allen’s foul in the near future.