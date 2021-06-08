Fans Are Not Happy With Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer Tonight

After a premature exit in the playoffs last year, Mike Budenholzer and the Milwaukee Bucks entered the 2021 postseason with a renewed purpose and an upgraded roster. Then they ran into the Brooklyn Nets.

In the first half of Game 2 on Monday night, the Bucks struggled mightily on both ends. Budenholzer insisted on playing Brook Lopez at center, allowing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to hunt him on defense. On offense, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton struggled, leading to just 41 first half points.

But fans on social media laid most of the blame at Budenholzer’s feet on Monday. The Bucks head coach, who joined the organization in 2018, seemed hesitant to make adjustments, particularly on the defensive end as his team fell deeper and deeper into a hole.

After the postseason disappointments of the last few years, NBA fans and the Milwaukee faithful have reached a boiling point with Budenholzer. Many took to Twitter to question his decision to play Lopez at the five and hypothesize about about his job being in jeopardy during Monday’s game.

Budenholzer needs to play Giannis at center the rest of the series. Only way they even stand a chance. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 8, 2021

i know i didn't just witness a 2-3 zone against one of the best outside shooting teams ever. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 8, 2021

I get the “lolz bud adjustments” thing but he literally kicked this series off by deviating from the starting lineup he used vs Miami — Martinelli's fan account (@NekiasNBA) June 8, 2021

budenholzer doesn't know how to win playoff games https://t.co/kU9Z0uD5eU — Process Enjoyer (0-1) (@ShanghaiSimmons) June 8, 2021

at this rate coach bud is gonna have his roller bag next to him on the sidelines for game 4 — jason c. (@netw3rk) June 8, 2021

The Bucks are playing like they really want Mike Budenholzer to be the newest assistant coach for Taylor Jenkins in Memphis next season. — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) June 8, 2021

Budenholzer’s underwhelming playoff performances have been well documented around the NBA for most of the past decade. With the Atlanta Hawks and the Bucks, the 51-year-old has coached six different teams in the postseason but has never made the NBA Finals. He’s advanced to the Conference Finals just twice before falling short of his ultimate goal.

Budenholzer and the Bucks will now head back to Milwaukee in a 2-0 hole and the pressure mounting. If the group can’t find a way to win Game 3, the team will likely be on its way to a third consecutive exit prior to the NBA Finals.

And Budenholzer’s time with the Bucks might be at an end.