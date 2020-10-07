NBA Player Getting Ripped For Throwing Pandemic Halloween Party

An NBA player is facing some major criticism on social media for reportedly throwing a Halloween party during a pandemic.

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill is reportedly hosting a Halloween party in San Antonio, Texas later this month.

A tweet about Hill’s party went viral on social media this afternoon.

Sure, this seems like a good idea during a pandemic. Why not? pic.twitter.com/AG2HT5tmZy — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 7, 2020

My San Antonio had some details on the party earlier this month:

Owner Justin Vitek, who is a close friend of Hill, says the Milwaukee Bucks player came to him with the idea of taking advantage of the holiday falling on a Saturday and the rare occasion of not being in season. The 2019-2020 season, which would have ended in June, was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are currently fighting for the first-ever NBA “bubble” championship, which will delay the start of next season until 2021, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told the sports world this week.

The party says it will follow COVID-19 protocols.

The UTSA-area bar is encouraging early arrivals due to limited capacity restrictions. Vitek’s team is also promising to follow all COVID-19 protocol, including enforcing mask-wearing. He says guests are allowed to dance at their tables with their masks on.

Still, Hill is being criticized for throwing the party, which is seen as unnecessary to many in the middle of a global pandemic.

“Is this the reason why Hill doesn’t want to be in the NBA bubble?” one fan asked.

“Struggling to imagine a more absurd way to catch the virus than ‘I was at George Hill’s Halloween party.’ I mean, “I got it directly from the President” is still there, but this is a close second,” another fan added.

Stay safe out there, everyone.