Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks started off their 2021-22 NBA regular season in a big way on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee topped fellow Eastern Conference contender Brooklyn in the first game of the 2021-22 regular season. Giannis led the Bucks to a 127-104 win over Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Kyrie Irving-less Nets on Tuesday evening.

It’s been a pretty great couple of years for Giannis, who won his first NBA championship, secured a couple of MVP trophies and welcomed his first children into the world.

Giannis and his longtime partner, Mariah Riddlesprigger, are the proud parents of two children. It’s unclear when exactly Giannis and Mariah got together, but they’ve been dating for several years.

The happy couple was seen together at the 2019 NBA Awards.

Mariah shared a heartwarming photo of her two young boys on Instagram.

“My boys. Being your mama is my greatest joy! I hear it’s national son’s day and I’ll take any chance I get to celebrate you two little sour patch kids!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah (@sincerelyymariah)

Giannis and Mariah have had a lot to celebrate over the years. The Bucks topped the Suns in the NBA Finals this past summer. Giannis has added some major personal accolades, as well, winning multiple MVP trophies and racking up All-Star and All-NBA appearances.

“We got you, ALWAYS!” Mariah wrote after the NBA Finals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah (@sincerelyymariah)

Mariah has shared several heartwarming messages for Giannis over the years.

“Most of you know him as Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA basketball player, but I know him simply as Giannis. He has loved me, pushed me, comforted me and been a pain in my backside through so many different phases of my life. If it weren’t for him I quite literally wouldn’t have completed this project. STORY TIME…a few months back he called me out about never following through or completing any professional aspirations I have had over the past few years. I definitely took that personally, because let’s be honest, nobody likes being called out. Without him even knowing it he challenged me to address a flaw I wasn’t willing to accept. His words resonated with me and they’re the reason I did not give up when I was tired, or when I got bored or wrapped up in motherhood and my personal issues. Anytime I wanted to wave the white flag I imagined his thick lovable accent challenging me to be the best version of myself. Giannis, thank you for believing in me, inspiring me and simply being you!” she wrote during the NBA playoffs.

It’s expected to be another big year for Giannis and the Bucks. They’re arguably the favorite to win it all, though they should face stiff competition, including some from Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and others.

Milwaukee will return to the floor on Thursday against the Miami Heat.