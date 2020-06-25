Photo: Giannis Antetokounmpo Graffiti Vandalized In Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most beloved athletes in the world, especially in his native Greece. Unfortunately, someone decided to desecrate a cool graffiti mural of him put up in Athens.

Last June, Giannis won the NBA MVP Award. It was the first for the then-24 year old forward. He put up an incredible 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, and led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 60-22 season and No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

A year later, the graffiti honoring him in the Palaio Faliro district of Athens, the city in which he was born, had his faced covered up, and Nazi logos painted over it. A swastika and the “SS” logo were painted on Giannis’ arm. This is obviously disgusting.

The painting was done via Athens’ “Pictures and Dreams” initiative. The original artwork is available over at EuroHoops. Hopefully it can be restored quickly.

Unfortunately this isn’t the first time that something like this has happened on a piece of Giannis Antetokounmpo artwork in Greece, either. A similar thing happened in 2017, on a mural of him that was painted on a basketball court in the neighborhood of Sepolia.

That has since been restored, and this spring, has had some more inspiring messages added to it. Earlier this month, in wake of the death of George Floyd, the quote “We can’t breathe” and #BlackLivesMatter were added to the court.

Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks are current set to make a push for an NBA Title when the league restarts its season in Orlando on July 30.