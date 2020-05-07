Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah, Tweets About NBA Star Getting Hacked

The Spun

Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbling up the court in his alternate Milwaukee Bucks uniform.LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 30: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Like the rest of us, Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently quarantining, almost two months after the NBA season was put on hold. Unfortunately, hackers got a hold of many of his online accounts today.

That was clear to almost everyone after just one tweet today.  Hackers began some racist and other totally inappropriate messages from the MVP’s account. It was pretty obvious to most who generally follow the Milwaukee Bucks star that they weren’t coming from him.

His friends and family scrambled to make sure everyone knew as much. Kostas Antetokounmpo was quick to reply to a number of the tweets, assuring readers that they were not his older brother. His girlfriend Mariah took to Twitter to share more information.

“Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked!” she wrote earlier this afternoon. “He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible!”

The Bucks Twitter account confirmed that he was hacked, and said that the matter is being investigated. Any tweets since May 1 have been deleted.

There are bigger concerns here than Giannis’ Twitter account, especially if he had banking information stolen. Hopefully there were no bigger ramifications, and that those responsible are caught soon.

