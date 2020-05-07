Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah, Tweets About NBA Star Getting Hacked

Like the rest of us, Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently quarantining, almost two months after the NBA season was put on hold. Unfortunately, hackers got a hold of many of his online accounts today.

That was clear to almost everyone after just one tweet today. Hackers began some racist and other totally inappropriate messages from the MVP’s account. It was pretty obvious to most who generally follow the Milwaukee Bucks star that they weren’t coming from him.

His friends and family scrambled to make sure everyone knew as much. Kostas Antetokounmpo was quick to reply to a number of the tweets, assuring readers that they were not his older brother. His girlfriend Mariah took to Twitter to share more information.

“Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked!” she wrote earlier this afternoon. “He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible!”

Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked! He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting! — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) May 7, 2020

The Bucks Twitter account confirmed that he was hacked, and said that the matter is being investigated. Any tweets since May 1 have been deleted.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media accounts were hacked this afternoon and have been taken down. An investigation is underway. — Milwaukee Bucks (at 🏠) (@Bucks) May 7, 2020

There are bigger concerns here than Giannis’ Twitter account, especially if he had banking information stolen. Hopefully there were no bigger ramifications, and that those responsible are caught soon.