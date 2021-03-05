Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Bold Prediction For NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James proved that he’s an exceptional general manager on Thursday night, drafting an incredible team for this weekend’s All-Star Game. His first pick was spent on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sounds awfully excited about playing for Team LeBron.

James’ starting five features Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. That’s a star-studded cast that features three former MVPs.

Following the Bucks’ win over the Grizzlies last night, Antetokounmpo was asked if he was aware of who his teammates are for this weekend. Once he was told who he’ll be playing alongside for the All-Star Game, the ‘Greek Freak’ quickly gave his prediction.

“That’s the starting five? It’s over, guys,” Antetokounmpo said. “Me, LeBron, Luka, Jokic and Steph. Man, that’s a good starting five.”

Even the bench for Team LeBron is impressive, as it consists of Jaylen Brown, Paul George, Rudy Gobert, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Domantas Sabonis and Ben Simmons.

Team Durant, meanwhile, features Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson.

While the majority of the NBA world believes Team LeBron should be heavy favorites heading into this weekend’s game, you just can’t rule out an upset by Team Durant since they’re loaded with firepower as well.

The 2021 All-Star Game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET this Sunday.