Milwaukee Bucks Announce Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Status For Game 6

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, but the team didn’t miss a beat. Judging by the latest injury report, the Bucks will need a similar performance on Saturday night if they want to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals.

On Friday afternoon, the Bucks announced that Antetokounmpo is being listed as doubtful for Game 6 because of his knee injury.

Antetokounmpo avoided a serious injury when he hyperextended his left knee during Game 4, but clearly he’s still feeling the effects of that awkward fall.

The Bucks could upgrade Antetokounmpo’s status before tipoff on Saturday night. However, it’s tough to picture him back on the court just a few days after suffering the injury.

Bucks‘ Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed doubtful for Game 6 vs. Hawks on Saturday night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2021

Even though Milwaukee might not have Giannis Antetokounmpo for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, head coach Mike Budenholzer said his players knows how to adjust to situations like this.

“We’ve got a lot of talent, so I think just let the guys play. Put them in a comfort level and put them in a comfortable spot and let them go play basketball, not over-complicated,” Budenholzer said, via ESPN. “We’ve played games without Giannis, without Khris [Middleton], without Jrue [Holiday], without whoever it may be, and so hopefully you have a structure and a system where you can function at a high level on both ends of the court no matter who is playing.”

Antetokounmpo has been exceptional this postseason, averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Unfortunately, there’s no telling when he’ll be back on the hardwood.

Tipoff for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals is at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.