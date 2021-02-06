LeBron James was the first major star in the NBA to criticize the league’s decision regarding this year’s All-Star Game.

“I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Thursday night. “I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game.”

The reason James is against having an All-Star Game this season is due to concerns over COVID-19. This pandemic has created a ton of obstacles for the NBA this year, so why add another game to the schedule?

On Friday night, multiple stars, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden, came out to support LeBron’s recent comments.

“I think every player was looking forward to those five days, seven days, whatever the days are. We’ve got to all follow the big dog,” Antetokounmpo said, via ESPN. “The big dog says he has zero excitement and zero energy for the All-Star Game, and I’m the same way. I really right now don’t care about the All-Star Game. We cannot see our families.”

STORY: Giannis backs LeBron with ‘zero excitement’ for All-Star Game. “At the end of the day inside, deep down, I don't want to do it,” he said. “I want to get some break."https://t.co/GeRIMgoclW — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) February 6, 2021

Harden also questioned the NBA’s decision to have an All-Star Game this season, albeit he knows there is money at stake here.

“I know what the reasoning is for, but I feel like, especially with a condensed schedule, it feels like everything was forced upon players. It’s already draining to be playing a lot of games in a week. I feel like that was a week for us to kind of relax, be with our families and kind of take a step back away from basketball.”

We’ll see if the latest comments from Antetokounmpo, Harden and James force the league to revisit its decision.