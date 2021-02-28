Video: Giannis With The Nastiest Block Of The NBA’s Season

The Milwaukee Bucks welcomed in the Los Angeles Clippers to Fiserv Forum on Sunday afternoon for a battle between two the NBA’s best. The contest marked the first time that Giannis Antetokounmpo got to square off against the dynamic duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George this season.

The Bucks carried a five-point lead into halftime, despite a slow start for both teams from the field. After a fiery third quarter from the Clippers, the teams entered the fourth locked in a close game.

Giannis stuffed that stat sheet once again, thanks to a strong effort on both ends of the floor. But it was one play in particular, that earned the back-to-back MVP recognition on Sunday.

With the Clippers up five points and on offense, center Ivica Zubac caught the ball on a roll to the basket. Headed downhill and with momentum, he went up strong with two hands and was met at the rim by Antetokounmpo. Giannis firmly blocked the ball, preventing a surefire bucket for Zubac.

Take a look:

Having the guts to even challenge the seven-foot, 240-pound Clipper moving at full speed, should earn Giannis props. The fact that the Bucks forward made the play showed off incredible strength.

The block was one of four that Antetokounmpo racked up in Sunday’s victory over Los Angeles. He also poured in 37 points on 15-of-27 from the field, while bringing down 14 rebounds. The Bucks executed well down the stretch and stifled the Clippers offense in the final few minutes, earning the 103-100 win.

Giannis continues to be a dominant force in Milwaukee in 2021, as he mounts a campaign for his third straight MVP award. If he can pull off a few more showstopper dunks and the Bucks keep winning games, he may be well on his way.

[Bleacher Report]