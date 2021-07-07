On Tuesday night, Giannis Antetokoumpo made a miraculous return to the court just a few days after suffering what looked to be a significant knee injury.

The Milwaukee Bucks star collided with Clint Capela during the team’s series against the Atlanta Hawks. Giannis’ knee bent awkwardly and he immediately went down in pain.

Thankfully there was no ligament damage, but Antetokounmpo remained “doubtful” for Tuesday’s game until just a few hours before game time. Shortly before the game tipped off, the Bucks announced Giannis would play.

Following the game, he had a very honest admission about his initial thoughts immediately following the injury scare.

“When the play happened I thought, ‘I’m going to be out for a year.’ I’m just happy that two games later I’m back,” he told the media after the game.

Antetokounmpo has been a force in the playoffs so far. Before going down with a knee injury, he racked up 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game on 55.2 percent shooting in 15 appearances.

In Game 1 last night, he gave the Bucks 35 minutes of playing time. That’s more than most thought he would have after coming off of the injury scare.

He poured in 20 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, dished out four assists and had two blocks on the night. In the end, though, the Bucks fell to the Suns in a 118-105 contest.

Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.