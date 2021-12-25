The Spun

Look: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Status For Christmas Day Game Has Been Revealed

As per usual, the NBA’s schedule on Christmas Day is loaded with marquee matchups. This afternoon, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will square off in a fun Eastern Conference matchup.

Earlier this morning, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski had an update on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for this afternoon’s game.

Antetokounmpo has been in the NBA’s health and safety protocols for the past 10 days. The good news, however, is that he’s expected to play against the Celtics.

“Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to make his return to the lineup vs. Boston today (2:30 PM ET, ABC), sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski said. “After 10 days in protocols, the two-time MVP had a strong workout on Friday and — barring a setback — is expected to be available.”

Antetokounmpo’s return should give the Bucks a huge boost on both sides of the floor.

Prior to entering the league’s protocols, Antetokounmpo was averaging 27.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

When the ‘Greek Freak’ is on the floor, the Bucks are at their best. Now that he’s back, NBA fans should expect the Bucks to put on a show this Christmas.

Tipoff for the Bucks-Celtics game is at 2:30 p.m. ET.

