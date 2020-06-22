Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Younger Brother Signs Professional Contract

The Antetokounmpo family is full of basketball stars. Giannis is one of the NBA’s top superstars. Giannis’ youngest brother, Alex, is trying to make a career of his own.

Alex – a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward from Wisconsin – has gained major recognition on the recruiting trail. The high-schooler heard plenty from from the Wisconsin Badgers this past year. But Alex is turning the Badgers down to go play overseas.

Giannis’ youngest brother has signed a three-year deal with UCAM Murcia in Spain. Alex will be joining the top professional league in Spain – and one of the best in all of Europe.

There was some speculation Alex would turn down both the NCAA and overseas play to join the NBA’s newly organized G-League. But he’s since put those rumors to rest. Alex will look to build his career overseas to try and eventually join his older brother in the NBA.

Giannis is “so happy” and “proud” of his youngest brother. It’ll be fascinating to see if Alex can create a name for himself in Spain.

Big move @alex_ante34 I’m so happy and proud of you. Now let’s get it 😤😤@UCAMMurcia pic.twitter.com/yZzMucCbBu — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 22, 2020

The Antetokounmpo brothers have all taken different paths in regards to their respective basketball careers. But things seem to be working just fine for the incredibly talented family.

There’s no doubt Giannis will be cheering on his brother from the U.S. For now, the Bucks forward will be focusing on trying to bring the NBA Finals trophy back to Milwaukee.