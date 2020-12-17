Giannis Reportedly Pushed Bucks To Try For Blockbuster Trade

The 2020 offseason was a huge one for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks made a couple of big moves, none bigger than what happened on Tuesday. Milwaukee officially signed Giannis to a five-year ‘supermax’ extension. The contract is worth $228 million over five years.

ESPN did a deep dive on the Bucks’ ability to sign Giannis to that extension. Included in the piece is an interesting nugget about Giannis’ offseason interests.

According to ESPN, Giannis tried to get the Bucks to push for a Bradley Beal trade. The Wizards, though, had no interest in trading Beal this offseason.

“One of the players Antetokounmpo emphasized, sources said, was a restricted-free-agent-to-be from the Sacramento Kings, Bogdan Bogdanovic. Antetokounmpo had respected Bogdanovic’s game dating back to 2014 when the Serbian guard nailed four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to beat Antetokounmpo and Greece in the World Cup quarterfinals in Madrid,” the report stated. “In addition to Bogdanovic, he cited Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal as a desirable target for the Bucks.”

Beal is under contract with the Wizards for two more seasons. Due to Washington’s struggles as of late, he’s become the focus of several trade rumors.

The Wizards star talked about that with J.J. Redick on his podcast.

“Teams are trying. A lot of them are calling, a lot of them are inquiring and putting packages together, trying to see if they can get me,” Beal told Redick in October. “I don’t view it as a distraction. It’s kind of a sign of respect and motivation, too. Keep doing what you’re doing, keep playing hard, keep being the professional that you are. People like that, people are gravitating towards you.”

It’s been an eventful offseason in the NBA, but the regular season is coming soon, with games scheduled to tip off next week.