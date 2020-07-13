Giannis Decides What He’ll Wear On The Back Of His Jersey

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made a decision on what he’ll be wearing on the back of his Milwaukee Bucks jersey in Orlando.

The majority of NBA players are wearing a social justice phrase on the back of their jersey inside the bubble at Disney World.

Giannis has reportedly decided on his phrase. The NBA MVP frontrunner will be wearing “Equality” on the back of his jersey.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will wear “Equality” on the back of his jersey. pic.twitter.com/bTHYMdg6dP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2020

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are among the NBA players that will not be changing the back of their jerseys.

“I actually didn’t go with a name on the back of my jersey,” James told reporters on Saturday. “It was no disrespect to the list that was handed out to all the players. I commend anyone that decides to put something on the back of their jersey. It’s just something that didn’t really seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal.

“I would have loved to have a say-so on what would have went on the back of my jersey. I had a couple things in mind, but I wasn’t part of that process, which is OK. I’m absolutely OK with that… I don’t need to have something on the back of my jersey for people to understand my mission or know what I’m about and what I’m here to do.”

The NBA is set to resume its 2019-20 season later this month from Disney World.