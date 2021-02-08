Giannis Had The Best Joke About The Halftime Show

Last year, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez put together a phenomenal halftime show for Super Bowl LIV. This year’s halftime show will be a tad different, as The Weekend will be the star performer.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said.

Now that the first half of Super Bowl LV is over, it’s time to get ready for The Weekend’s performance.

Plenty of people will be glued to their TVs to watch tonight’s halftime show. It turns out that includes NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is part of that group, as he just had a hilarious tweet about it moments ago.

“I heard Shakira and JLo are not performing because it’s The Weekend…they don’t work on Sunday,” Antetokounmpo tweeted.

Antetokounmpo is obviously known best for his skills on the hardwood, but he’s quite the comedian as well.

It’ll be tough for The Weekend to top what Shakira and J-Lo did in 2020. That being said, he’s one of the best musical artists in the world right now and should have a fun show planned for the 22,000 in attendance at Raymond James Stadium.