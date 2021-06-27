Giannis Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Free Throws

For all of the things Giannis Antetokounmpo can do on the basketball court, he remains a work in progress from the free-throw line.

Antetokounmpo shot just 68.5% from the charity stripe during the regular season, and his performance in the playoffs has been worse. The two-time league MVP’s laborious free throw routine has made him the butt of jokes on social media and earned him jeers from opposing fans.

Overall, Giannis has hit just 63.6% of his free throws in the first round against Miami and 48.3% in the second round against Brooklyn. He is 9-for-12 in two games against the Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals, so maybe things are looking up for him at the line.

That’s the mindset Giannis has at least. A recent practice video shows the 26-year-old being candid about his foul shooting issues.

“I’ve seen it all. I’ve airballed shots, Game Seven. I’ve airballed back-to-back free throws in Oklahoma,” Antetokounmpo says in the clip. “I’ve been down here [gestures to the floor]. The only way is up.”

Hey, you can’t be afraid to fail, even if you have done so before. It seems like Giannis understands this, which is great news for the Bucks.

We’ll see if he can lead his team to victory in Game 3 against Atlanta tonight.