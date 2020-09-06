2 Teams Reportedly Seen As The Frontrunners For Giannis

The Milwaukee Bucks’ 2019-20 season could come to an end today, much earlier than the franchise anticipated.

Milwaukee, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, is trailing the Miami Heat, 3-0, in the second round of the 2020 playoffs. Game 4 is set for today.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the probable NBA MVP, is questionable for the game with an ankle injury. He has not played to the best of his abilities in the second round series.

If Milwaukee does lose today, you can expect the speculation about Giannis’ future to reach a new level. The Bucks star has one year remaining on his contract and, if he turns down a supermax offer this offseason, will be a free agent in 2021.

Already, two teams are being mentioned as the “frontrunners.”

From Yahoo! Sports:

It’s no wonder many in league circles believe Miami and Toronto are the frontrunners in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, with one observer telling Yahoo Sports “it’s an open secret” within the Orlando bubble. Miami looks like the perfect mistress with their culture, the ability to morph into different identities at a moment’s notice but yet still feel like a team playing within itself.

Dallas is another team getting mentioned for Giannis, though at this point, it’s unclear what the Bucks star will prefer.

Of course, this is all speculation. The Bucks still have Giannis for at least one more game in 2020 and at least one more season in 2020-21.

Milwaukee and Miami are set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.