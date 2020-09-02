Giannis’ Reaction To Teammate’s Bricked Shot Is Going Viral

The Milwaukee Bucks are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but Giannis and Co. have been seriously outplayed through the first five quarters of their semifinals series against the Miami Heat.

Milwaukee fell to Miami in Game 1 and is quickly trailing in Game 4. The Bucks were down, 38-29, following the first quarter on Wednesday night.

It’s been a frustrating series so far for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is facing major pressure to not only win this series, but reach the NBA Finals.

Antetokounmpo appeared to be frustrated early on in Game 2. His reaction to a missed shot by teammate Wes Matthews is going viral on social media.

Giannis' face after Wes Matthews bricked the shot… pic.twitter.com/l167X7PNZ0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 2, 2020

It’s still early, though, and the Milwaukee Bucks have plenty of time to battle back in this game and even up the series.

Miami looks great so far, though. The Heat are being led by an extremely motivated Jimmy Butler, who outplayed Giannis down the stretch in Game 1. Miami has received big production from players like Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro, too.

The Bucks will need Giannis to play like a bonafide MVP – and he’ll have to get some more help from his teammates – moving forward in this series.

Game 2 of the Heat vs. Bucks series is currently airing on ESPN.