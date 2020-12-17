Giannis Reveals What He Bought After Signing The Supermax

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now one of the highest-paid players in NBA history.

The Milwaukee Bucks star announced on Tuesday that he will be remaining with the franchise, signing a “supermax” extension instead of hitting free agency in 2021.

“This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo’s contract is worth $228.2 million over five years. The contract includes a player option for the fifth year.

Milwaukee’s star met with reporters on Wednesday afternoon. He was asked by reporters how he celebrated his contract extension and revealed what he bought so far.

“Bought a lot of toys for Liam. Bought a lot of clothes for Liam,” the two-time NBA MVP told reporters on Wednesday.

Liam, for those unaware, is Giannis’ baby son.

That’s a pretty heartwarming way to celebrate a big-time contract extension.

Milwaukee is coming off a disappointing second-round playoff exit to Miami. The Bucks are scheduled to open the 2020-21 regular season on Wednesday, Dec. 23 against the Boston Celtics.

Tipoff between the two Eastern Conference contenders is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. E.T.