Giannis Reveals His All-International NBA Starting Five

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 26: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks against the Houston Rockets during the first half of a game at Fiserv Forum on March 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Basketball is a global game. Look no further than the NBA for proof.

The league is bursting with international stars, none bigger than Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP and 2021 NBA Champion is regarded by many as the best player in the world currently.

When it comes to foreign talent, Giannis has lots of good company in the NBA. In the latest episode of "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, the Greek Freak was asked to name his international and American-born starting fives.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar chose himself, Luka Doncic, Evan Fournier, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid to go against LeBron James, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo.

Talk about a heavyweight matchup. The Americans have a clear advantage at shooting guard, but the foreign squad matches up well at the other four spots.

You can watch the full episode with Giannis and Ibaka below.

Giannis and the Bucks are off to a 10-3 start this season and have the second-best record in the NBA behind the 11-3 Boston Celtics.