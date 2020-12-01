Giannis Reveals His Pick For The NBA’s Best Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be the two-time reigning NBA MVP, but the “Greek Freak” doesn’t consider himself to be the best player in the game.

As much as Giannis has been racking up individual accolades thus far in his career, he made it clear today in an interview with Cosmote TV in Greece that he is most concerned with winning. No one in the NBA has done that more than LeBron James.

Therefore, it’s fitting that Giannis said that LeBron is not just his “idol” but also still the best player in the world heading into his 18th NBA season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @ Cosmote TV: "Kobe told me to sacrifice if i want to win and be great. LeBron is the best in the world, MVP is another story, i can tell that he is the best and my idol, he is 17 years in the League". — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) December 1, 2020

For the last two years, Giannis has been league MVP while leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, his team has failed to reach the NBA Finals, falling in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2019 and semifinals in 2020.

The Bucks are gearing up to try and keep their best player in Milwaukee long-term. Whether they can do that or not, the best thing for both parties would be an NBA championship, hopefully as soon as this season.