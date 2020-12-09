Giannis Reveals If This Is A Championship-Or-Bust Season

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is slated to become a free agent after the 2020-21 season. But he had an interesting response to the idea that this season with the Milwaukee Bucks is championship-or-bust.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Giannis was asked to give his thoughts on the upcoming season. The Greek Freak answered point blank that he doesn’t believe the 2020-21 season is a championship-or-bust situation.

“I don;t believe this is a championship or bust situation,” Giannis said. But that kind of statement can be taken a variety of different ways.

On one hand, Giannis could be saying that this isn’t a crucial year because he plans to be around the Bucks for a long time. On the other hand, it could be him hinting at his plans to simply play out the 2020-21 season and join a superteam next year.

"I don't believe this is a championship or bust situation," @Giannis_An34 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 9, 2020

Milwaukee has struggled to surround Giannis with talent even as he dominates the NBA landscape. Last year he improved his points and rebounds per game, only to be knocked out by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Bucks’ postseason struggles even as they dominate the regular season have led many to speculate that he might turn down a contract extension offer with the team. If allowed to walk in free agency he’d have just about every team in the NBA willing to make him the highest paid star.

We already know that the Lakers are looking to add a third member of the super-duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Clippers similarly could use another star to join Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Or maybe there’s another team altogether that we aren’t considering that Giannis has his eyes on.

All we know for sure is that something’s got to give eventually.