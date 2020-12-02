Giannis Reveals When He’d Consider Retiring From The NBA

At 25 years of age, Giannis Antetokounmpo is already a two-time NBA MVP. But he also has an idea of what point in his career he’ll be ready to call it quits.

Speaking to Eurohoops, Giannis outlined two main goals for his career. One is winning an NBA title, and the other one is winning a medal for his native Greece.

“I will not stop playing until I get what I want to achieve,” Giannis said. “I want to win a medal; I want to win an NBA championship. I may continue until I am 45. I am not in hurry, I will be here.”

Those are two difficult goals to be sure. But they’re ones that Giannis is definitely going to get plenty of chances to achieve if he stays healthy for the next decade-plus.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been the No. 1 seed in the East for two straight years now. Naturally their dominance has been a direct result of Giannis being the top player in the NBA. Though his future with the organization remains uncertain, all it may take is one or two superstars to get him over the hump.

Whether that happens with the Bucks or another team, only time will tell.

As for his medal pursuit, Greece is already one of the top basketball nations in the world. They’re ranked No. 7 by FIBA and recently finished 11th at the FIBA World Cup.

The next big event on the world basketball calendar is the Olympics, which Greece are in the process of qualifying for.

Leading his team to an Olympic win will likely put him on a collision course with Team USA though. He’ll need to do as much or more work there than in the NBA to get a Gold medal in Tokyo.

How long will it take for Giannis to achieve any of his career goals?