Giannis Shut Down Reporter’s Question Following Game 1 Loss

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals was incredibly frustrating for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who struggled to crack the Miami Heat’s defense.

While most fans were eager to see how the reigning MVP would perform against Miami, it was Jimmy Butler who ended up stealing the show. The two-way superstar had 40 points on Monday night, which is the most he’s ever scored in a playoff game.

Antetokounmpo was asked after the game if he asked to guard Butler during the fourth quarter. However, the Bucks superstar wasn’t in the mood to entertain that question.

“To guard him? No, I didn’t,” Antetokounmpo told the reporter. “Why would you ask that? I’ll do whatever coach wants me to do.”

pic.twitter.com/IFpR5pk1s1 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 1, 2020

Milwaukee has options on the wing to guard Butler, such as Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews and Khris Middleton.

That being said, Antetokounmpo might want to consider guarding Butler at some point. He has the length and size to disrupt Butler, especially when he’s driving to the rim.

Antetokounmpo was named the Defensive Player of the Year for a reason, and the Bucks can’t afford to go down 2-0 in this series against the Heat. Even though he didn’t entertain that reporter’s question, he’ll have to consider that option.

Miami and Milwaukee will return to the court on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from HP Field House.

[Ben Golliver]