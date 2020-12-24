Giannis Sums Up His Thoughts On Missing Game-Tying Free Throw

Giannis Antetokounmpo was unstoppable in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s Bucks-Celtics game, but he’d like to forget what happened in the final few seconds.

Wednesday night’s Bucks-Celtics showdown is an early candidate for the NBA’s game of the year. Jayson Tatum banked in a ridiculous step-back, fadeaway three over Giannis to give Boston the 122-120 lead with just 0.4 seconds remaining.

On the final possession, the Bucks drew up a creative tip play for Giannis at the rim. Boston had no other choice than to foul the two-time MVP and make him earn the points at the line. Giannis had a chance to tie the game with two free-throw shots, but he missed the second which ended the game in the process.

The Bucks superstar couldn’t help but blame himself for the loss, despite scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter.

“I’m upset about it,” Antetokounmpo said after missing the game-tying free throw. “But you can’t change it. So it’s done. Hopefully when I’m in the same position, I can make the next one. That’s the mentality you’ve got to have. But obviously there’s a little bit of a weight on your shoulders [in those situations] because, if you miss, that’s it for your team.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t convert when it mattered most Wednesday night, and that’s all that matters.

Luckily, it’s early in the 2020-21 season. Giannis has plenty of time to reflect and bounce back.

Early adversity typically proves to be a benefit for the NBA’s top contenders.